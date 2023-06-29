Narcotics dropped by Pakistani drone recovered in Punjab's Tarn Taran

Tarn Taran (Punjab) [India], June 29 : Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on Thursday morning, recovered two packets of contraband suspected to be heroin dropped by a Pakistani drone from a field in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, officials said.

The field is located near Khalra village on the international border with Pakistan.

Acting on specific information, alert BSF troops recovered approximately 5.120 kg of suspected heroin dropped by a Pakistani drone near the International Border in farming fields of Village- Khalra in Tarn Taran district, the BSF said in a statement.

"Narcotics dropped by Pakistani drone, recovered," tweeted BSF Punjab Frontier.

The recovery was done while troops carried out an area domination patrol on the Indian side of the India-Pakistan border on Thursday morning.

The troops observed two big bags, covered in yellow adhesive tape and with metal rings attached.

Earlier, on June 28, at around 1:09 am, the BSF intercepted the movement of a suspected drone near Mehdipur village in Tarn Taran district.

"As per the laid down drill, BSF troops immediately reacted to intercept the drone," said BSF Punjab Frontier.

A joint search operation was carried out with Punjab Police on Wednesday morning after which, at about 1:25 pm, a drone in broken condition was recovered from a farming field adjacent to the village Bhura Kohna, the BSF stated.

The recovered drone was a Hexacopter. The BSF said the Pakistani drone was recovered by the joint efforts of the BSF and Punjab Police.

BSF troops also shot down a Pakistani drone that had intruded into the Indian airspace in Punjab's Tarn Taran sector on June 24.

The recovered drone was a Quadcopter of model DJI Matrice 300 RTK series.

"BSF troops intercepted and brought down a Pakistani drone (DJI Matrice 300 RTK) that violated Indian airspace in Village Lakhana, Dist -Tarn Taran. Yet again, the nefarious designs of Pakistan have been foiled by BSF," BSF Punjab Frontier tweeted.

Additionally, on June 22, the BSF in Punajb's Fazilka recovered a drone originating from the Pakistan side and two packets of suspected narcotics near the Abohar border.

"On specific information, alert BSF troops recovered a Pakistani drone (DJI Matrice 300 RTK) on June 22, during morning hours along with 2 kg (appx) suspected heroin near the international border in Jodhawala village of Fazilka district," BSF Punjab Frontier said.

