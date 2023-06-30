Sr cop among 4 deployed on Amarnath Yatra duty injured in J&K road accident

Jammu, June 30 A senior police officer and three other local policemen deployed on Amarnath Yatra duty were injured on Friday in a road accident in J&K's Udhampur district.

Police said a deputy superintendent of police (DySP) and three other policemen were injured near Bali Nallah on Jammu-Srinagar highway in the district when an Amarnath Yatra security vehicle met with an accident today.

"The injured DySP has been identified as Ajay Kumar of 24th IRP battalion.

"All four injured policemen have been shifted to Udhampur district hospital for treatment," police said.

The first batch of 3,488 Yatris left Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu city in 164 escorted vehicles for the Valley this morning. Of these, 1491 are going to north Kashmir Baltal base camp and 1,997 to Pahalgam base camp.

--IANS

