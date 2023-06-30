Unleashing brand power: Countdown begins for Adgully's Kolkata edition of CMOs' Charcha

ATK

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 30: Get ready for a groundbreaking event that will redefine the way marketers connect, learn, and excel. Adgully, the renowned trade portal covering the dynamic M&E and marketing ecosystems, presents the highly anticipated launch of CMOs' Charcha Kolkata edition. This event is set to unleash a new era of inspiration and growth for marketing professionals.

Taking place at The Lalit Great Eastern Kolkata on June 30th, the theme of 'Brand Power Unlocked' will drive the discussions at CMOs' Charcha Kolkata Chapter. This summit aims to delve into the immense potential and effectiveness of modern marketing strategies, empowering attendees to harness the power of technology and data-driven approaches that shape the future of marketing.

The event is an unprecedented opportunity for industry experts, thought leaders, and innovators to come together, exchange ideas, gain invaluable insights, and foster a vibrant culture of collaboration and continuous learning.

This premium event for marketers is set to be elevated to new heights with the inclusion of an exciting line-up of speakers, including a keynote address by industry luminary Sam Balsara, Chairman of Madison World.

"We are exhilarated to venture into the Kolkata market with CMOs' Charcha, recognizing the immense potential of the Eastern market," said Adgully Founder-CEO Bijoya Ghosh.

"Kolkata, known for its creativity, innovation, and intellectual discourse, provides the perfect backdrop to explore and leverage technology-driven marketing strategies. CMOs' Charcha Kolkata Chapter will pave the way for shaping the future of marketing in this vibrant city and beyond," she added.

On being the title sponsor for the event, Navnita Chakraborty, Business Head, Zee Bangla, said: "Brand Zee Bangla represents more than just an entertainment channel. It serves as a vibrant platform that fosters creativity and cultivates opportunities to explore emerging trends, innovative ideas, and strategic insights that pave the way for future endeavours.

Our focus is centred on deeply understanding and connecting with the pulse of our audience, while nurturing their emotions through engaging content. Our marketing strategies are carefully crafted to be hyperlocal, resonating with our viewers at their core. Therefore, it brings us immense joy to collaborate with the Kolkata edition of CMOs' Charcha by Adgully, a platform that blends creativity and strategy seamlessly. This association creates a space where marketers can delve into global trends, ignite insightful discussions, and cultivate a positive ecosystem that nurtures thriving brands."

Samrat Ghosh, Chief Cluster Officer - East at Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, said: "We are excited to associate with the Kolkata edition of CMOs' Charcha by Adgully. These events provide a valuable platform for marketers to come together, exchange ideas, and cultivate resources that foster a sustainable and dynamic creative environment. Such forums not only expose brands to global trends and strategies but also ignite their inspiration to adapt and evolve in multiple ways.

We look forward to creating and nurturing such collaborative endeavours in the future, as they play a pivotal role in empowering brands and driving innovation within the industry."

"Our primary endeavor has been to champion inclusiveness. We want to be seen as a body that drives knowledge and skill based learning among various cohorts like marketing, media and digital professionals. And ensure progress among the extended fraternity through a process of cross pollination," said Kanchan Datta, Founder & CEO, Inner Circle Advertising, and President, Advertising Club of Calcutta.

CMOs' Charcha Kolkata promises an enriching experience, covering an extensive range of topics that cater to the diverse needs and interests of marketers. From traditional to digital marketing, advertising to brand strategy, this event will dive deep into the critical aspects that drive successful marketing campaigns.

Renowned speakers from esteemed brands and agencies will take the stage to share their success stories, best practices, challenges, and strategies. This exceptional line-up will ignite your creativity and inspire innovation, providing you with practical takeaways, actionable strategies, and real-world examples to implement within your own organisation.

But it's not just about knowledge sharing. CMOs' Charcha Kolkata offers an unparalleled networking experience, bringing together a vibrant community of marketing professionals including CMOs, brand managers, digital marketers, and advertising executives.

Recognizing the significance of catering to marketers across the country, CMOs' Charcha will also host events in major cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore. This pan-India approach ensures accessibility for marketers from different regions, bringing forth diverse perspectives and experiences that contribute to a holistic understanding of the industry.

Join us on this extraordinary journey and unlock the secrets to success in an ever-evolving marketing landscape.

