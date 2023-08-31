Opposition bloc INDIA ready to make country that has bent its knee before China win, claims Saamana



Shiv Sena (UBT) on Thursday said the message from the meeting of the opposition bloc INDIA in Mumbai is that it is ready to make today's India—which has bent its knee before China—win.

In an editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party also sought to link the Centre's recent decision to slash LPG cylinder prices to rising influence of the opposition bloc INDIA. The Centre on Tuesday announced a Rs 200 per cylinder cut in prices of domestic cooking gas. At present, a 14.2-kg LPG cylinder in Delhi costs Rs 1,103, more than double the rate of May 2020.

INDIA alliance is taking solid steps to overthrow the reign of fear in the country. The INDIA alliance is ready to make today's India, which has bent its knee before China, win, the editorial said. INDIA alliance has taken a flight of an eagle to save the honour and self-respect of the states and provinces, and respect of every religion and not just one person and his wealthy friends. This is the message from the Mumbai meeting, it said.