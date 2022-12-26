Opposition held protest and raised slogans against Maha CM Eknath Shinde & Karnataka govt over border row

Opposition parties held a protest & raised slogans against Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, state govt & Karnataka govt over the Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue.

Earlier, Maharashtra minister Shambhuraj Desai said that the state government will next week bring a resolution on the border dispute with Karnataka, which will be 10 times more effective than the one passed by the neighbouring state. The Excise Minister said the resolution will be passed by the state legislature on Monday.

Desai said, The state government will bring a detailed resolution on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue, which will be 10 times more effective than the one passed by Karnataka. It will be passed in the legislature on Monday. I only want to say that even after the meeting of both (Maharashtra and Karnataka) chief ministers with Union Home Minister (Amit Shah), the Karnataka CM (Basavaraj Bommai) did not respect what was decided. Maharashtra CM (Eknath Shinde) and Deputy CM (Devendra Fadnavis) both want the issue to get solved through talks.

After the resolution is passed, we will also convey to union home minister our strong displeasure over the leaders from Maharashtra being stopped from entering Karnataka, he said.