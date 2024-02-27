Opposition Leader Vijay Wadettiwar Demands Immediate Panchnama for 4 Districts Hit with Unseasonal Rains

Mumbai: Farmers which were in crisis earlier this year due to reduced rainfall timings, are now facing unseasonal rains. Unseasonal rains have left the crops damaged. The budget session of the state government began on Monday and the budget will be presented today. Meanwhile, unseasonal rains in four districts on Tuesday midnight have caused huge losses to farmers. Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar pointed this out and demanded an immediate panchnama.

This year, with less rainfall, farmers have planted their rabi crops with great care and with little water. At present, the jowar crop seems to be standing in the field with a big swing. Daily vegetables and orchards are also full of fruits. The vineyards are full and harvesting is underway to bring to the market. However, even before this harvest, the drought seems to have taken away the meals from the farmers' mouths again this year. That is why Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar has asked the government to help Baliraja.

"Heavy unseasonal rains in Akola, Buldhana, Nashik, and Jalna districts have again triggered an untimely crisis among farmers. Heavy rains have caused major damage to vegetables and orchards, including rabi crops. One natural disaster after another, inflation and neglect by the government have already left farmers reeling. It's a new crisis." Wadettiwar has urged the government to immediately initiate the process of issuing compensation and provide relief to the farmers.

जिल्ह्यात रात्री मोठ्या प्रमाणात अवकाळी पावसामुळे बळीराजावर पुन्हा अवकाळी संकट कोसळले आहे. अतिवृष्टीमुळे रब्बी पिकांसह भाजीपाला आणि फळाबागांचे मोठं नुकसान झाले आहे.



Meanwhile, the hailstorm has caused extensive damage to fruit crops including wheat, gram, and jowar in the rabi season. Chalisgaon taluka received hailstorms and heavy rains accompanied by lightning at 8 pm. Jalna, Akola, and Buldhana districts also received heavy rainfall. Farmers have been affected by the overnight rains due to unseasonal rains. Now, it remains to be seen if the issue will be raised in the session. It remains to be seen if the government takes any decision for the farmers.