Opposition leaders in Maha assembly demands resignation of minister Abdul Sattar over land regularisation order

Opposition members in the Maharashtra Assembly demanded the resignation of minister Abdul Sattar while alleging an irregularity in ordering regularisation of the possession of land reserved for grazing in favour of a private person when he was a minister in the previous state government.

Members of the opposition parties trooped into the Well of the House, raised slogans, disrupted the proceedings and sought Agriculture Minister Sattar's resignation. Sattar had passed the order in June 2022 when he was the Minister of State for Revenue in the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Raising the issue in the Assembly on Monday, Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar alleged there were irregularities worth Rs 150 crore and Sattar's land regularisation order was in clear violation of a court order.

The minister misused the post. He should immediately resign. If he doesn't resign, then he should be sacked, Pawar said. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader also alleged that the government machinery and money were being misused for Sillod Agriculture Festival, to be held early next month.