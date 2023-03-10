Opposition leaders protest outside Vidhan Bhawan by holding pumpkins

Opposition leaders in Maharashtra stagged a protest outside the Vidhan Bhawan in Mumbai by holding pumpkins. The opposition leaders alleged that the state government has not provided any relief to the public in the state budget.

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the finance portfolio, presented a Rs 547,450 crore budget for 2023-2024 showing huge fiscal and revenue deficits, here.

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray said that assurances have been given by the government in the state budget for the year 2023-24 but it needs to be seen how many of them will be fulfilled. Those who are giving assurance today are traitors so how can they be trusted.

How much can you trust upon them? Assurances were given by the previous government during 2014-2019. How many of them were fulfilled, he added. The Maharashtra government presented the state budget for the year 2023-24 in the state assembly on Thursday, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde described the state budget for the year as historic and inclusive.