Opposition's aggressive protests on day 3 of Maharashtra assembly session over women's rights

The monsoon session of the Maharashtra Assembly commenced on Monday, and today marks the third day of the session. During the third day, the opposition exhibited an aggressive stance against the government, particularly regarding the issue of women's rights violations. They staged a protest and raised slogans against BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on the steps of the legislature.

The alleged viral video involving Kirit Somaiya has sparked widespread outrage among the opposition, prompting them to condemn the government for its treatment of women and accuse it of negligence. On Tuesday, the alleged video was discussed in the House of Representatives, with the opposition attempting to corner the government on the matter. Even today, the opposition continues to make efforts to hold the ruling party accountable during the legislative session.