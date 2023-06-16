Osmanabad: Solar project project to establish on Tulja Bhavani temple

A solar project will be established on 1,150 acres land belonging to the famous Tulja Bhavani temple in Maharashtra's Osmanabad district, a temple official said.



A committee of the temple trust has approved the project of 250 megawatts capacity proposed by the Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (MAHAGENCO), the official said.



As per the minutes of the committee's meeting held last month, the project will be set up on 617 acres land in Malumbra village and 532 acres in Masla village that belong to the temple trust.



The MAHAGENCO's proposal was that the temple will be paid Rs 2 per unit on power generation, which comes to Rs 91 lakh per year, and the temple can also get 1.62 per cent share of the project cost if it invests in it, the committee's report stated.



The temple plans to explore its options by appointing a technical advisor for the project and a fund of Rs 2 crore has been sanctioned for the same, the official said.