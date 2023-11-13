"Our fight is ideological, not...": Supriya Sule breaks silence on Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar's meeting

NCP working president Supriya Sule clarified that personal differences do not exist between her and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, emphasizing that the NCP's disagreement with Ajit Pawar is ideological, not personal. Responding to the recent meeting between Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar in Maharashtra, Sule stated, "Relationships shouldn't come in between politics. The fight between the NCP and Ajit Pawar is ideological and not personal."

Sule highlighted longstanding relationships with families in the Bharatiya Janata Party, citing examples like Pramod Mahajan, Gopinath Munde, Sushma Swaraj, and Rajnath Singh, stating that despite political differences, there are no personal conflicts.

"There are many such families in the Bharatiya Janata Party with whom the Pawar family has decade-old relationships. For example, Atalji's family includes Pramod Mahajan, Gopinath Munde, Sushma Swaraj, and Rajnath Singh. There are definitely political differences, but there are no personal differences with any family", she added.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's recent meeting with NCP chief Sharad Pawar fueled speculation in state political circles. Sule clarified that the meeting was not political, marking the second such interaction since Ajit Pawar's group joined the Eknath Shinde-led government in July.

Addressing concerns about Sharad Pawar's health, Sule expressed gratitude for the love and blessings received. Sharad Pawar, the 82-year-old NCP leader, felt unwell during a meeting in Baramati, Maharashtra, and was advised by doctors to rest. The incident occurred at Vidya Pratishthan, a trust controlled by the Pawar family.