Our govt with BJP formed legally, says Maha CM Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra state chief minister Eknath Shinde said his party believes in judiciary and expects that the Supreme Court will give its verdict in the case related to the June 2022 Maharashtra political crisis based on merit.

Sanjay Raut, a leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), however asserted that the party led by Uddhav Thackeray is the real Shiv Sena and truth will prevail when the apex court hears the case on February 21.

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to refer pleas related to the June 2022 Maharashtra political crisis triggered by the Shiv Sena's division to a seven-judge bench for reconsideration of the 2016 Nabam Rebia judgement. The 2016 judgment deals with powers of assembly speakers to decide on disqualification pleas.

Reacting to the development, CM Shinde said, We trust the judiciary. We expect a verdict based on merit. We are a majority government formed legally. The opposition wanted a larger bench to prolong the case hearing, he alleged.

In a democracy, the majority has a say and our government was formed on that basis. We are working for the welfare of people, he said. Raut said his party believes that truth will prevail and justice will be delivered by the apex court.

Governments and political parties cannot be destabilised through use of power and money. We want a clean political system, he said.

Rahul Shewale, Shinde faction's group leader in Lok Sabha told reporters that the legal stand of the Thackeray-led Sena was weak. They wanted to prolong the case. But their stand is weak, he said.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) does not believe in democratic principles and doesn't trust judiciary, he alleged, and added, They did all they can to prolong the case in the Supreme Court and the Election Commission of India.

