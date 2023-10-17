Over 14,000 strays vaccinated in rabies-mukt Mumbai campaign

In a commendable effort to combat rabies, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) collaborated with NGOs to vaccinate a total of 14,191 strays between September 29 and October 10. This initiative, known as the 'Rabies Free Mumbai Campaign,' is part of the Central government's larger mission, FPJ reported.

According to reports, the drive primarily targeted densely populated areas in Mumbai, including Dahisar, Kandivali, Borivali, Malad, Powai, Kanjurmarg, Bhandup, Nahur, and Mulund. Fifteen teams were deployed for this campaign, with each team comprising members responsible for vaccine administration, data collection, and process monitoring.

The Ministries of Health and Family Welfare, as well as Animal Husbandry and Fisheries, have jointly devised an action plan to eliminate rabies in India by 2030. As part of this endeavour, the BMC has forged contracts with animal welfare organizations, reinforcing their commitment to this critical public health goal.