Over 2,500 cops to be deployed in Navi Mumbai during New Year celebrations

The Navi Mumbai police are gearing up to throw a security blanket around the forthcoming New Year celebrations in an effort to ensure that the festivities go on in a peaceful manner without any untoward incidents. Around 2500 police personnel and officers will be deployed across the city. Milind Bharambe, Commissioner of Police, Navi Mumbai said that around 2500 police personnel including three deputy commissioner of police, 6 assistant commissioner of police, 53 police inspectors and 176 police sub inspectors will be deployed to ensure the safety of every citizen visiting the city. He urged citizens to welcome the new year responsibly, emphasizing adherence to laws and regulations. Apart from police stations, reserved police forces will be stationed at key intersections and locations in the city. “People are advised to welcome the New Year without breaking the law and orders,” he said.

“Drinking is allowed at the party or celebration venue but as per the guidelines. The Navi Mumbai police also clarified that there is no restriction on drinking alcohol, but drinking and driving is not allowed. If anyone is caught drink and driving, strict action will be taken against them,” said Bharambe. Given the concentration of pubs in Navi Mumbai, particularly in Belapur and Panvel, drawing visitors from Mumbai and neighboring areas, the police have mandated that all pubs and bars adhere to state-issued guidelines. In addition, traffic police personnel will be deployed at important locations including highways. “As a large number of farmhouses and resorts are located along the old Mumbai-Pune and Mumbai-Goa highway, there will be bandobast at important points,” he said. As the state government permits liquor shops to operate until 5 am on January 1, 2024, police will monitor these establishments to prevent open alcohol consumption. However, there is no relaxation for malls and they have to close it as per the existing time table. “We are not using drones for security,” cleared Bharambe. He added that he has asked NMMC and CIDCO to make adequate lighting near bars and pubs. “We have identified a few spots near bars and accordingly police personnel will be deputed,” said BharambeAs the use of drugs rises on New Year eve, police commissioner Bharambe said that there is zero tolerance on drug use and intelligence and police stations are active on it.

