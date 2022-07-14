Over one lakh hectares of crops in state hit by heavy rainfall

Pune: Heavy rain is going on all over the state. In some places, crops have been damaged due to its excess. According to the preliminary estimate of crop loss in different districts of the state, the total area of ​​one lakh hectares has been damaged.

Some areas in 51 talukas in 14 districts of the state have been affected by heavy rains. These include Dhule, Jalgaon, Latur, Hingoli, Nanded, Akola, Amravati, Yavatmal, Wardha, Gondia, Nagpur, Bhandara, Gadchiroli, and Chandrapur districts. Major crops like soybean and cotton have been hit hard by heavy rains.

Maize, Udid, and Turmeric crops were also damaged in some places. Orange orchards in Nagpur and orchards in some other talukas have also been affected by the heavy rains. Panchnamas are being done with the help of the revenue department.