"Owaisi should challenge PM Modi, not Rahul Gandhi": Sanjay Raut reacts to Owaisi's challenge

Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief, Asaduddin Owaisi, has challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Hyderabad. There has been no response from Rahul Gandhi, but Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut reacted.

"Owaisi should challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi, not Rahul Gandhi, to contest from Hyderabad. Rahul Gandhi's popularity has increased so much that if he contests any election anywhere in the country, he will win. Owaisi should understand this and issue the challenge," Raut said.

What did Owaisi say?

Asaduddin Owaisi says "I am challenging your leader (Rahul Gandhi) to contest elections from Hyderabad and not Wayanad. You keep giving big statements, come to the ground and fight against me. People from Congress will say a lot of things, but I am ready...Babri Masjid and Secretariat's mosque were demolished under the Congress regime..."

Critique by Rahul Gandhi

Addressing a rally in Telangana, Rahul Gandhi said, "We are fighting with BRS, BJP, and AIMIM in Telangana. They may call themselves different parties, but they work together." He had also claimed that there is no CBI or ED probe against Chief Ministers K Chandrasekhar Rao and Asaduddin Owaisi, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi considers them his own.