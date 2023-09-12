Palghar: 43-year-old man kills live-in partner after she files rape case against him

A 43-year-old man from Maharashtra's Palghar district allegedly killed his live-in partner after she filed a rape complaint against him, police said. The incident took place between August 9 and 12 and the body of the 28-year-old victim is yet to be found, they said.

On Tuesday, law enforcement apprehended the accused, who resides in the Vasai locality of Palghar, as confirmed by Assistant Commissioner of Police Padmaja Bade from Vasai. The family of the victim had lodged a missing person's report with the Naigaon police on August 14. An official from the Naigaon police station stated that they suspect the accused might have disposed of the victim's body in the nearby town of Vapi, located in Gujarat.

The woman had refused to withdraw the complaint, hence the man allegedly kill her, the official said. The Naigaon police registered an FIR against the accused on Monday under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 201(causing disappearance of evidence of offence) following a complaint by the victim's sister, she said. The accused is also facing a case of abetment of suicide lodged against him at another police station in Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar police limits, the official said without elaborating.

