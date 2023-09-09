Palghar: Cops attacked during raid at premises over confinement of cattle

On Saturday, an official reported that a group of police officers was assaulted during a raid on a property in Maharashtra's Palghar district, resulting in one officer sustaining injuries. The operation was conducted based on information regarding the alleged inhumane confinement of cattle.

The incident took place in Wada area of the district around 5.30 am on Friday, the official said. Based on a tip-off, a team from Wada police raided the premises and found four cows tied up and not being given fodder, district superintendent of police Balasaheb Patil said. Four persons, including a woman, present at the scene had also allegedly butchered two cows and kept the meat worth Rs 27,550 on the premises, he said.

The individuals in question assaulted the police officers, obstructing them from carrying out their duties. Although the police successfully detained the woman, the remaining suspects fled the scene after causing harm to one of the officers, stated the official. He further mentioned that the injured officer received medical treatment at a nearby hospital.

The official also noted that a case has been registered, invoking sections 307 (attempted murder), 353 (assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from the discharge of their duty), along with other pertinent provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Cruelty to Animals Act, and Maharashtra Protection of Animals Act.