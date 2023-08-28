Palghar: Decomposed body of man found on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway

Police announced on Monday that a 40-year-old man's body had been found on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district. The body, which was in a highly decomposed state, was found in the limits of Haloli village on the highway on Sunday, an official said.

Passersby alerted the police and the body was sent for post-mortem, he said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered and the police are trying to ascertain the man's identity. As per the preliminary probe, the man might have died around four to five days ago, the official said.

Earlier a highly-decomposed body of a 51-year-old man was found in a flat in Thane city of Maharashtra on Sunday, civic officials said. The body was found in the flat located on the top floor of a seven-storey building in Ghodbunder Road area around 3.15 pm, they said. The man was identified as Manojkumar Bipin Gupta, an official said, adding that he might have died five to six days ago in the house, where he lived alone. The death came to light after the man's friend repeatedly tried to call him but failed to get any response.