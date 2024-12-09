Palghar Fire: Huge Blaze Erupts at Steel Factory in Boisar-Tarapur (Watch Video)

A huge fire broke out at a steel company in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Sunday night, December 8. There are no reports of any injuries in the blaze that erupted in the factory in Boisar area around 10.15 pm, the official said, quoting District Disaster Management Officer Vivekanand Kadam.

An official with the Boisar MIDC fire station told PTI that three fire engines were rushed to the spot to douse the fire. Huge plumes of flames rising from the factory could be seen from a long distance. The cause of the blaze is being probed.

