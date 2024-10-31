Palghar Factory Explosion: Three Workers Injured in Boisar Fire Incident

At least three workers sustained severe injuries following a factory explosion in Boisar, located in Maharashtra's Palghar district, late Wednesday night. A senior official from the Maharashtra police confirmed the incident and stated that efforts are underway to control the fire that erupted after the explosion.

According to the police, the victims have suffered burns covering more than 70% of their bodies and are currently receiving treatment at a local hospital. Eyewitness accounts indicate that the explosion caused the factory's roof to blow off, with debris landing some distance from the site. The cause of the explosion remains undetermined, and firefighters are actively working to extinguish the fire ignited by the blast.