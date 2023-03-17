Palghar: Police arrests school teacher for sexually abusing teen student

A 41-year-old teacher of a school has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a teen student in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said.

The accused, who is from Nalla Sopara, was arrested on Thursday evening under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, an official said.

While the incident took place last month and the girl informed her parents about it recently, following which a complaint was lodged, he said, adding that further probe is underway.