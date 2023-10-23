Palghar: Police bust narcotics manufacturing unit at farmhouse

On Monday, an official reported that the police have apprehended one individual and dismantled a narcotics production facility located in a tribal region of Palghar district in Maharashtra. This operation was initiated in response to a tip-off, and it took place on Sunday when the Mira-Bhayandar Virar-Vasai (MBVV) police conducted a raid at a farmhouse situated in the Kawalpada area of Mokhada taluka, which is predominantly inhabited by tribal communities.

The police team seized a large stock of narcotic substances and found accessories and machinery used for making the contraband, he said. One person has been arrested in connection with the manufacture and distribution of drugs, the official said, adding that the manufacturing unit was set up in the remote village to evade the authorities.

This is a major seizure after the raids in Solapur, Nashik and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, he said. Further details about the raid are awaited.