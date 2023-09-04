Palghar: Police held two men in connection with eight cases of theft, valuables worth Rs 10 lakh recovered

The Palghar district of Maharashtra's police have detained two individuals in connection with eight theft cases and have recovered stolen goods worth Rs. 10 lakh from them.

MBVV police last week apprehended Ramesh alias Ramya Vijaykumar Jaiswal (46) and Vishal alias Balu Vishnu Kashyap (28), both residents of neighbouring Mumbai, senior inspector Pramod Badakh said.

He claimed that last month, the two reportedly robbed a 65-year-old man at Phoolpada of Virar and fled with his gold valuables. The official reported that after the arrests, the police found 166 grammes of stolen gold jewellery as well as other items worth Rs 10 lakh.

The duo were allegedly involved in eight similar crimes in the limits of MBVV, Mumbai and Thane which included, Virar, Manickpur, Central, MFC, Borivali Railway, Malad and Dindoshi police stations, he said.