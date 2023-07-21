Palghar: Shopkeeper held for selling SIM cards using fake documents

An offence has been filed against the proprietor of an electronics store in Maharashtra's Palghar district for allegedly selling SIM cards to consumers based on forged paperwork.

A case under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the shopkeeper who sold 51 SIM cards based on fake documents at his shop in Achole, an official said.

The accused allegedly stole data including the Aadhaar card number of customers who visited the shop and sold SIM cards to others based on these, he said.