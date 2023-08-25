Palghar: Zilla Parishad submits proposal of Rs 354 crore to connect 164 villages with roads

The Palghar Zilla Parishad has submitted a proposal of Rs 354.79 crore for road connectivity in the district. The plan was drawn up after a pregnant woman died while en route to the health centre in Mokhada recently, ZP public relations official Shraddha Gharat said.

A ZP release said a survey has been undertaken in 164 hamlets for the connectivity proposal. There is a need to construct 140 roads so that all these villages can be connected. Work in one of the 164 villages has been completed, the official said.

Construction on one of the two new bridges coming up on Thane Creek in Vashi, Navi Mumbai, will be finished by May 2024. The second bridge will be ready in September, a few months later, Maharashtra PWD Minister Dada Bhuse said. The two bridges, with three lanes each, are coming up on either side of the current structure, which is heavily patronised and was the second to be built on the creek in 1995 after the first one in 1971, he said.