Pandharpur Wari 2024: 24-Hour Vitthal Darshan from July 7, CM Eknath Shinde Invited for Ashadhi Ekadashi Mahapuja

Pune, 26 July: On the occasion of Ashadhi Wari, the darshan of Shri Vitthal-Rukmini Mata at the Pandharpur Temple will be open 24 hours from July 7. This information was given to the media by the temple committee. A meeting was held under the chairmanship of temple committee co-chairman Gahininath Maharaj Ausekar to discuss the planning of Ashadhi Wari. This decision was taken at the meeting

The Ashadhi Wari festival will be held in Pandharpur on July 17. The temple committee has invited Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to perform the government maha puja of this Wari.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Shinde was felicitated by Ausekar Maharaj by presenting him with a traditional musical instrument Harp (veena), a Warkari Turban, a statue of Shri, and Chipalya.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar, and Rural Development Minister Girish Mahajan were also felicitated by the temple committee. The government maha puja of Shri Vitthal-Rukmini Mata will be performed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Mahanubhav Varkaris at 2.20 am on Ashadhi Ekadashi.