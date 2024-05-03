Pandharpur Wari 2024: Schedule of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Ashadhi Wari Palkhi 2024 Announced; Check Important Dates

The timetable for the Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Ashadhi Wari Palkhi 2024 has been declared by the Shri Dnyashwar Maharaj Sansthan Committee of Alandi Devasthan. The Palkhi yatra will begin its journey towards Pandharpur on June 29th, 2024 (Jestha Vadya Ashtami). The Palkhi ceremony will make several stops before reaching Pandharpur for the Ashadhi Ekadashi on the 17th of July, 2024.

Every year, the Warkari community makes the Wari to Pandharpur for the Ashadhi Ekadashi, which is the eleventh lunar day of the Hindu Ashadha month. Palaquins of different saints such as Dnyaneshwar and Tukaram are taken to Pandhapur from the places of samadhi.

The first stop of the yatra will be at Darshan Mandap Building in Alandi. The Palkhi yatra will leave for Pune stop on June 30th and will stay there till July 1st. Accordingly, the procession will leave for Saswad on July 2nd where it will stay till July 3rd. The next stops of the Palkhi ceremony are as follows:

Jejuri: July 4

Valhe: July 5

Lonand: July 6 and 7

Taradgaon: July 8

Phaltan: July 9

Barad: July 10

Natepute: July 11

Malshiras: July 12

Velapur: July 13

Bhandishegaon: July 14t

Wakhari: July 15

Pandharpur: July 16

The procession will stay in Pandharpur till 20th July and make its return journey to Alandi on the 21st.



Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi 2024 Ringan Dates

Ringan is one of the highlights of the procession. Ringan, which means a circle is an event where the palanquin of the saint is at the center while the Warkaris gather around it to perform devotional songs such as bhajans. A sacred horse, called 'Maulicha Ashva' which is said to carry the soul of the saint runs around the Ringan.

Chandoba Limba (First Standing Ringan): 8 July

Purandawade (First Round Ringan): 12 July

Kudus Phata (Second Round Ringan): 13 July

Thakur Buvachi Samadhi (Third Ringan, meet with procession of Saint Sopandev): 14 July

Bajirao Chi Vihir (Second Standing Ringan, Fourth Round Ringan): 15 July

Paduka (Third Standing Ringan): 16 July





Other important dates

Neera Bath: 6 July

Bandhu Bhet: 14 July

The procession will stay in Pandharpur till July 20th. On 21st July, the ceremony will head back after a holy bath in the Chandrabhaga River, Gopalpur Kala, and Shri Rumini Bhet, and stay near Paduka.

Return Journey

Halts and dates for the journey are as follows:

Wakhari: July 21

Velapur: July 22

Natepute: July 23

Fhaltan: July 24

Padegaon: July 25

Valhe (Neera Bath): July 26

Saswad: July 27

Hadapsar: July 28

Pune (Bhavani Peth): July 29

Alandi: July 30

On the 31st of July, the concluding ceremony of Pradakshina around Alandi will take place. Just like every year, this year's Wari is bound to attract a large number of Warkaris and other pilgrims towards Pandharpur.