Pandharpur Wari 2024: Schedule of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Ashadhi Wari Palkhi 2024 Announced; Check Important Dates
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 3, 2024 12:25 PM2024-05-03T12:25:01+5:302024-05-03T13:02:53+5:30
The timetable for the Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Ashadhi Wari Palkhi 2024 has been declared by the Shri Dnyashwar Maharaj Sansthan ...
The timetable for the Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Ashadhi Wari Palkhi 2024 has been declared by the Shri Dnyashwar Maharaj Sansthan Committee of Alandi Devasthan. The Palkhi yatra will begin its journey towards Pandharpur on June 29th, 2024 (Jestha Vadya Ashtami). The Palkhi ceremony will make several stops before reaching Pandharpur for the Ashadhi Ekadashi on the 17th of July, 2024.
Every year, the Warkari community makes the Wari to Pandharpur for the Ashadhi Ekadashi, which is the eleventh lunar day of the Hindu Ashadha month. Palaquins of different saints such as Dnyaneshwar and Tukaram are taken to Pandhapur from the places of samadhi.
The first stop of the yatra will be at Darshan Mandap Building in Alandi. The Palkhi yatra will leave for Pune stop on June 30th and will stay there till July 1st. Accordingly, the procession will leave for Saswad on July 2nd where it will stay till July 3rd. The next stops of the Palkhi ceremony are as follows:
Jejuri: July 4
Valhe: July 5
Lonand: July 6 and 7
Taradgaon: July 8
Phaltan: July 9
Barad: July 10
Natepute: July 11
Malshiras: July 12
Velapur: July 13
Bhandishegaon: July 14t
Wakhari: July 15
Pandharpur: July 16
The procession will stay in Pandharpur till 20th July and make its return journey to Alandi on the 21st.
Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi 2024 Ringan Dates
Ringan is one of the highlights of the procession. Ringan, which means a circle is an event where the palanquin of the saint is at the center while the Warkaris gather around it to perform devotional songs such as bhajans. A sacred horse, called 'Maulicha Ashva' which is said to carry the soul of the saint runs around the Ringan.
Chandoba Limba (First Standing Ringan): 8 July
Purandawade (First Round Ringan): 12 July
Kudus Phata (Second Round Ringan): 13 July
Thakur Buvachi Samadhi (Third Ringan, meet with procession of Saint Sopandev): 14 July
Bajirao Chi Vihir (Second Standing Ringan, Fourth Round Ringan): 15 July
Paduka (Third Standing Ringan): 16 July
Other important dates
Neera Bath: 6 July
Bandhu Bhet: 14 July
The procession will stay in Pandharpur till July 20th. On 21st July, the ceremony will head back after a holy bath in the Chandrabhaga River, Gopalpur Kala, and Shri Rumini Bhet, and stay near Paduka.
Return Journey
Halts and dates for the journey are as follows:
Wakhari: July 21
Velapur: July 22
Natepute: July 23
Fhaltan: July 24
Padegaon: July 25
Valhe (Neera Bath): July 26
Saswad: July 27
Hadapsar: July 28
Pune (Bhavani Peth): July 29
Alandi: July 30
On the 31st of July, the concluding ceremony of Pradakshina around Alandi will take place. Just like every year, this year's Wari is bound to attract a large number of Warkaris and other pilgrims towards Pandharpur.
