Pandurang Sakpal Passes Away: Uddhav Thackeray Loyalist and Shiv Sena UBT Leader Dies at 61

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray's close aide and loyalist Pandurang Sakpal passed away on Saturday, May 25, after a brief illness. He was 61 years old. According to his family, his health had not been good for a long period and he was undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The last rites of the late Shiv Sena UBT leader will be performed today (May 25) in Mumbai, and he will be cremated at Chandanwadi Crematorium in Girgaon at 5 PM. Pandurang Sakpal was one of the veteran leaders in Shiv Sena UBT and known as a loyal Shiv Sainik from South Mumbai. He was a trusted companion of Balasaheb Thackeray. Even after the split in the Shiv Sena, Pandurang Sakpal remained with Thackeray's party.

He held the post of Head of Ward No. 12 in South Mumbai for many years. However, in 2023, when Uddhav Thackeray transferred office bearers in South Mumbai, this post was taken away from him. Sakpal had contested the election in 2019 from the Mumbadevi constituency as a candidate of the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance. Additionally, Sakpal held the main responsibility of Mahavikas Aghadi's Mahamorcha.