Pankaja Munde ends speculation, affirms Pritam Munde as Beed Lok Sabha candidate

BJP leader and National Secretary Pankaja Munde had been on a Shiv Shakti Parikrama Yatra for the past few days. Her yatra concluded today. Pankaja Munde became emotional, with tears welling up in her eyes. The Shiv Shakti Parikrama Yatra concluded in Parli today, and Pankaja Munde addressed the gathering.

While speaking about her candidacy in the Lok Sabha elections Pankaja Munde has made it clear that Pritam Munde will contest the Beed Lok Sabha seat, and she will not replace her sister Pritam Munde. She announced this during the conclusion of the state-wide Shiva-Shakti Parikrama yatra, effectively ending speculation about her candidacy in the Lok Sabha elections.

Pankaja Munde performed the Abhishek (ritual bath) at Prabhu Vaidyanath temple on the final Shravan Monday morning. Afterwards, at the lecture hall of the temple, she participated in the Mahamrityunjay recitation, which was held at 1 p.m.