Pankaja Munde likely to join Congress

Following the Shiv Sena's division within the state, a similar split has now emerged in the NCP. Nine NCP MLAs have been sworn in as ministers, leading to tensions between certain BJP leaders and the Shinde faction. Meanwhile, Pankaja Munde is expected to make a significant decision.

According to the reports, BJP leader Pankaja Munde has held meetings with Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. It is reported that Pankaja Munde has visited Delhi on two occasions. Discussions have taken place with both Congress leaders regarding Pankaja Munde's potential entry into the party. Additionally, sources have revealed that a prominent leader in Sangli is actively involved in lobbying for Pankaja Munde.

There have been discussions about Pankaja Munde's discontent in recent days, which has attracted increased attention. It is widely known that there is a political rivalry between Pankaja Munde and Dhananjay Munde. Dhananjay Munde has already taken the oath as a minister, while Pankaja Munde currently holds the position of General Secretary. Speculation is circulating about Pankaja Munde considering options with the Congress party. However, she has not provided any clear role or response regarding this matter yet.