Panvel: Around 1000 students from PMC schools to play in Mumbai division sports event

From November 11 to December 25, 4000 students from 75 Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) schools competed in the district-level school sports competition for the school year 2022–23. The tournament was held under the supervision of municipal commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh.

Among the participants, 1050 were selected for the Mumbai Divisional Sports Competition, while 105 were selected for the State Level School Sports Competition. These competitions were attended by students from various schools within the municipal limits. There were a team and individual events in 50 sports.