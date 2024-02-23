Panvel Man Arrested for Allegedly Throwing Acid on Wife's Face For This Reason



Panvel Taluka police arrested a 28-year-old from Panvel who allegedly threw acid on his wife’s face after she refused to accompany him to his sister’s place in Hyderabad. While the incident happened last month, the accused was arrested on Thursday. The arrested accused was identified as Ramzan Siddiqui Ghazi, a resident of Vawanje in Panvel taluka. He was arrested near Panvel Railway station.

According to police, Ghazi allegedly attacked his wife by throwing acid on her face following a dispute between them on January 19 night at his house in Panvel. "Ghazi had been insisting that his wife accompany him to his sister's residence in Hyderabad. However, his wife expressed her unwillingness to go, resulting in a heated argument," stated an official from the Panvel Taluka police station. Following the incident, Ghazi fled, leaving his wife and three children at home during the night on January 19. Amina sought medical treatment at a private hospital in Panvel before relocating to her parents' residence in Kolkata.

Upon arrival, Amina was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata and also filed to file a First Information Report (FIR). The case was subsequently transferred to the Panvel Taluka police station, and on February 11, a formal FIR was registered under Section 326 (A) (causing hurt with acid) of the Indian Penal Code. According to the police, the accused was employed as a labourer. Under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Anil Patil, a team was formed to trace Ghazi. A thorough investigation with the help of technical investigation, the police came to know that Ghazi returned to the city. “The team arrested Ghazi near Panvel railway station on Thursday,” said Senior PI Patil.