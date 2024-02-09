Panvel Municipal Corporation to Establish Traffic Park for Children in Kharghar

In a bid to foster road safety awareness among the young population, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) is gearing up to establish a unique Traffic Park in Kharghar. The initiative, part of PMC's budget allocation for the fiscal year 2023-24, aims to provide an interactive platform where children can learn about traffic discipline through engaging activities.

Scheduled to occupy a 2.5-acre area in sector 35 F of Kharghar, the Traffic Park will offer a one-of-a-kind experience centered around roads and traffic rules. Through carefully curated features such as a 500-meter static railway track for toy trains, interactive traffic games, and creatively designed sculptures, children will be immersed in an educational environment that encourages safe driving practices.

The park's layout will mimic a miniature city, complete with road signs and structures that replicate real-world scenarios. Children will have the opportunity to operate battery-operated two and four-wheelers within the park, while additional amenities like an amphitheater, electric vehicle charging station, bus stand, pergola, gazebo, rainwater harvesting system, and food court will enhance the overall experience.

PMC officials emphasize the meticulous planning behind every aspect of the park, including thematic design elements and eco-friendly features. With an estimated budget of Rs 15 crores, the project underscores PMC's commitment to creating an engaging and educational space where children can learn valuable life skills while having fun.