Paper hasn't been leaked, no question of taking exam again, says State Board of Education

In Mumbai, it was found that the chemistry paper of the 12th board (Hsc Paper) was leaked. After that, it has come to light that 12th Maths Paper has been leaked in Shrigonda. After Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad clarified in the legislature that the paper was not leaked in the case of Mumbai, now the State Board of Education has also said that the paper was not leaked.

State Education Board Chairman Sharad Gosavi has said that it cannot be said that the paper was leaked in the Vile Parle incident. The student who arrived late at the examination center found some parts of the paper. This can be called a type of copy. Police are taking action in this regard. An in-depth inquiry will also be conducted by the Board of Higher Education. Importantly, this case has nothing to do with examination centers elsewhere. Therefore, other students have no reason to worry. This is a case of copy. The paper is not leaked. Gosavi has said that there is no question of taking the paper again.

Mumbai's senior police inspector Sanjay Narvekar, on the other hand, said that a female student arrived at the examination center in Vile Parle twenty minutes after the paper started. The exam conductor asked her about it. When the mobile phone was checked due to suspicion, it contained a question paper and some answers sent by her teacher. The teacher had already texted her that I would reply. "We have since arrested the teacher," he said.

12th standard paper is not leaked - Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad

School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad, while presenting a statement in the Legislative Council, informed the House about the matter. Varsha Gaikwad said that as per the rules, the question papers were distributed at 10.20 am. A student was late for the examination at Vile Parle. While checking her phone, she informed that part of the question paper was found in her mobile at 10.24 am. Therefore, it cannot be said that this entire paper was leaked, said Varsha Gaikwad.