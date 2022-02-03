Parambir Singh: Anil Deshmukh pressuring Sachin Waze to withdraw his statement given to ED

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh had yesterday told the ED that he was under pressure to reinstate Sachin Waze in the Mumbai Police Force. He has since made a serious allegation again, alleged Parambir Singh.

I learned from my sources that ex Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh was constantly pressuring suspended cop Sachin Waze to withdraw his statement given to ED. Waze is being strip-searched, abused on a daily basis for the same, said Singh in his statement to ED.

The reply given by Parambir Singh to the ED is mentioned in the chargesheet. "Waze and Anil Deshmukh had met at the Chandiwal Commission office. At that time, Deshmukh had pressured them to withdraw the reply given by Waze to the ED. Besides, there was a discussion between the two during the meeting," Parambir Singh alleged.

According to Parambir Singh's reply, Anil Deshmukh and Sachin Waze met on November 30, 2021 during the Chandiwal Commission hearing.

In his reply to the ED, Parambir Singh said that Deputy Commissioner of Police, Thane Crime Branch, Laxmikant Patil had a discussion with Sachin Waze while he was in the custody of Mumbai Crime Branch. This time, Patil had put pressure on Sachin Waze. There was also a secret meeting between Deputy Commissioner Patil and Waze regarding the Chandiwal Commission. "