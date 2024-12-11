Parbhani Violence: 40 Detained in Connection with Vandalism, Arson and Stone-Pelting During Bandh

Parbhani, Maharashtra (December 11, 2o24): Police have detained 40 individuals in connection with allegations of vandalism, arson, and stone-pelting in Parbhani district, IANS reported. The suspects are also accused of destroying several CCTV cameras during the unrest. Authorities are using mobile videos and CCTV footage to identify those responsible.

The violence erupted on Wednesday after a bandh was called to protest the vandalism of a replica of the Indian Constitution. Initially, the protest remained peaceful, but it later turned violent. Protesters torched vehicles, set fire to tyres, and pelted stones near the railway station. The mob also vandalised the Collector’s office.

In response, the police imposed Section 144 in the district, suspending Internet services in Parbhani city. Additional forces, including Rapid Action Police and Riot Control Police, were deployed to restore order.

The unrest was sparked on Tuesday when 45-year-old Sopan Pawar allegedly damaged the Constitution replica kept in a glass box near Dr. Ambedkar's statue at the Parbhani railway station. Around 200 people gathered at the site in protest. The crowd also blocked the Nandigram Express for 30 minutes before being dispersed by the Government Railway Police.

Parbhani District Magistrate Raghunath Khandu Gawade appealed for calm, assuring that the situation was under control. “The police administration is on the ground. Additional forces have been called in. I urge everyone to maintain peace,” he said.