Parliament Security Breach: Investigation Team from Delhi arrives in Jhari village

Chakur (Latur): To investigate the parliament security breach, a special police team from Delhi arrived in in the village of Jhari (Chakur Subdivision) on Sunday afternoon.

Amol Shinde, one of the youths arrested for the breach, hails from Jhari. Shinde and his accomplices are being grilled for their involvement in the incident. To further investigate the issue, Delhi police decided to visit the accused group’s respective native villages. They talked to Amol’s parents Dhanraj Shinde and Kesharbai to gather more information on their son.

Amol’s t-shirt bearing Bhagat Singh’s picture

While investigating Amol’s house, the team has confiscated a t-shirt belonging to him. This t-shirt has a picture of Bhagat Singh on it. Amol’s mother disclosed that his certificates and awards from different competitions were also among the confiscated items.

‘Amol has no connection to the Delhi incident’

Amol’s parents told the investigation team, “Us husband, wife, Amol, and other children are hardworking people, struggling to make ends meet. Amol is not at all connected to what happened in Delhi. He was constantly trying for a job but did not get one”.

The officers from the team talked to the family in Hindi. While talking to Lokmat, Amol’s mother Keshrbai revealed that the family could not understand most of that Hindi conversation.



