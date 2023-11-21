"Pass Maratha reservation bill in upcoming Winter Session": Manoj Jarange to Maharashtra govt

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange has urged the Maharashtra government to pass a bill providing reservation to Marathas during the upcoming winter session of the state legislature, set to commence on December 7.

Speaking at a rally in Thane, the home turf of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, he reminded the government of the December 24 deadline he set before it to give reservation to the community, saying that if the demand is not fulfilled by that time, then after that, the agitation cannot be handled by the government.

Jarange, who has been leading the latest agitation to seek quota for the Maratha community in government jobs and education under the OBC category, stated that the government has no other option but to give reservation to his community. He suggested that the Maharashtra government can pass a bill in the upcoming session of the state legislature scheduled to be held from December 7, instead of calling a special session. He recommended giving reservation to Marathas in the coming session itself based on the latest Kunbi record findings. For those whose records are not available, he proposed applying the formula of the 2001 Reservation Act to grant quota.

Jarange expressed confidence in Chief Minister Shinde's capacity to take a decision on this matter and encouraged him to do so. He stated that the Maratha community would hold the Chief Minister in high regard if he makes such a decision. Jarange warned that if reservation is not granted by December 24, the agitation will intensify to a level that the government will not be able to handle.

During his speech at the Ram Ganesh Gadkari Rangayatan auditorium in the city, Jarange alleged that as the state government does not want to give reservation to Marathas, it was trying to divide society on caste lines. He emphasized the need to wait until December 24 for the reservation bill to be passed, describing it as testing times for all. Jarange urged the Maratha community to maintain peace, cautioning against attempts to provoke and divert attention.

Warning the government, he said, "Do not hold six crore Marathas to ransom. The community should be given its rightful reservation." He mentioned that when they gave a jolt to the government, the authorities found the Kunbi records of 32 lakh people, which will benefit around 1.50 crore people.

Without naming Maharashtra minister and Other Backward Classes (OBC) leader Chhagan Bhujbal, Jarange criticized him, saying he will have to face the consequences later on. Bhujbal, an NCP leader, has been at the forefront of opposing Jarange's demands to provide reservation from the OBC quota.

Jarange said that due to the fast undertaken by him for the quota demand, he has become physically weak. "But do not go by my appearance. I can face any situation and hit back. They should keep this in mind. I do not get enough sleep and have to address several meetings. It is due to the wholehearted support of so many people from the community that I remain energetic," he said.

On his arrival in Thane, Jarange was given a warm welcome by Maratha organisations and members of the community. At Majiwada junction, 11 JCBs were used for showering flower petals on him. Amid the beating of drums and other traditional instruments, a roadshow was taken out with Jarange standing on a vehicle and waving at people.