Passport Seva System Down: Applicants face technical glitch

The passport regional office in Pune, Maharashtra, has been facing technical glitches at Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) and Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) on Tuesday, November 28, due to which there are delays in attending the applicants.

The concerned technical team is working to resolve the issue, as informed by the Pune Regional Passport Office on X (Formerly known as Twitter). "Dear Applicants, We are facing some technical issues at PSKs and POPSKs, due to which there might be delays in attending the applicants today". "The concerned technical team is working to resolve the issue. We request your kind support and patience.", said the Regional Passport Office, Pune.

Steps To Track Status On Passport Seva Portal:

Visit the official website of ‘Passport Seva’ by the Indian government.

Select ‘Track Your Application’.

Choose your passport type from the drop-down menu’s available selections.

Enter your date of birth in the format required and your 15-digit file number.

When you select “Track Status,” an on-screen message detailing your application’s current status will appear.