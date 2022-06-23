Pawar sahib told us that we should do everything to keep the govt stable: NCP leader

Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Jayant Patil today talked about the political crisis in the state the leader said "We had a meeting at the residence of Sharad Pawar. Assessment of incidents in last 3-4 days was done. Pawar sahib told us that we should do everything that needs to be done to ensure that the govt remains. We will stand with Uddhav Thackeray, with this government."

"Chief Ministerial post has been given to Shiv Sena, it's their internal decision whom they want to give it to" he added.

However, the MVA government plunged into its gravest crisis early on Tuesday after Shiv Sena Minister Eknath Shinde suddenly revolted along with a group of Shiv Sena MLAs and Ministers, and reached Surat early on Tuesday morning. In a cryptic tweet, Eknath Shinde said "we will never cheat for power and never abandon teachings of Bal Thackeray".