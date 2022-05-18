Pawar slur: Court sends actress Ketaki Chitale to judicial custody

Mumbai, May 18 A Mumbai court on Wednesday remanded Marathi actress Ketaki Chitale to 14 days' judicial custody for forwarding on social media a scurrilous post against Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar.

Chitale, who was arrested last week by Thane Police, was sent to police custody till Wednesday (May 18) and produced before the court.

Besides, Chitale faces over a dozen other cases in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra for sharing the post on Pawar which created an outrage in the state last week.

She was slammed by all parties including the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi allies Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party, Congress, Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena though some smaller groups came out in her support.

The post contained a Marathi poem with several derogatory personal references targeting the 81-year-old Pawar, and objectionable phrases referring to caste or communities.

