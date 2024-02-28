Penguin Popularity Surges in Mumbai's Rani Bagh Zoo with Acquisition Requests

The penguin exhibit at Mumbai's Rani Bagh zoo has become a hot topic, drawing both increased interest and renewed criticism. While other states, all governed by the BJP party, have expressed a desire to acquire penguins from the zoo, this move comes after previous criticism from the same party regarding the initial project.Dr. Sanjay Tripathi, director of the zoo, confirmed requests for penguins from states like Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. He stated the zoo's willingness to exchange penguins for other animals, citing their adequate penguin population. However, it's noteworthy that all the states seeking penguins are governed by the BJP, which had previously criticized the Shiv Sena-led government for allocating resources to projects like penguins. In a letter to the Mayor in 2021, BJP group leader in BMC Prabhakar Shinde called for the cancellation of the tender, arguing that resources should be directed towards enhancing the city's health and civic infrastructure, rather than spending Rs 15 crore on maintaining VVIP penguins. This criticism was echoed by another BJP leader, Vinod Mishra, who alleged favouritism towards a single company in the tender process, noting its history of penalties.

The recent requests from BJP-governed states for VVIP penguins raise questions about their priorities. Meanwhile, the penguins have helped the corporation increase the zoo’s revenue collection since March 2017. Since the arrival of eight Humboldt penguins from Korea, the zoo has become even more exotic. The penguin enclosure is particularly popular, attracting visitors, especially families with children. The zoo receives around 7,000 to 8,000 visitors daily, with numbers reaching 35,000 to 40,000 on public holidays and weekends. Mumbai residents and tourists alike are flocking to see the penguins.

From January to February 26, 2024, the zoo received 473,684 visitors, generating revenue of Rs. 10,889,269. Currently, the zoo houses 18 penguins, two tigers, numerous bird species, elephants, deer, monkeys, and pythons, among others, totalling 84 mammal species and 157 bird species. Additionally, the zoo features 256 species of trees and plants. The colourful peafowl, falcons, and various types of herons add to the charm. Admission to the zoo is Rs. 50 per person for adults and Rs. 25 for children aged 3 to 15. For families of up to four individuals, including parents and children up to 15 years old, the admission fee is Rs. 100.