‘People Embrace English but Create Disputes Over Hindi’: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Marathi Language Row

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on the assault of a shop-owner in Mira Road, said he is surprised that some people embrace English and speak against the Hindi language. He warned that action would be taken against those who were involved in "hooliganism" due to language. He said Marahi language should be respected, but beating anyone will not be tolerated.

This comes days after a sweet shopkeeper in Mera Road in Mumbai identified as Babulal Chaudhary was assaulted and abused by Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers for not speaking in Marathi. The 48-year-old 'Jodhpur Sweer Shop' owner was slapped repeatedly by MNS workers for asking them why speaking in Marathi should be compulsory in Maharashtra. They also warned the shop owner that they would not be allowed to do business anywhere in the state, when he said that all languages are spoken in the state.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, however, CM Fadnavis said, "It is not wrong to be proud of the Marathi language in Maharashtra. But if someone indulges in hooliganism due to language, we will not tolerate it. If someone beats up people on the basis of language, this will not be tolerated."

When asked about the action against MNS workers for assault in Mira Road, Fadnavis said that police have taken action against the culprits . "The police have filed an FIR and taken action on the incident, and if anyone creates such a language dispute in future, legal action will be taken. We are proud of our Marathi, but injustice cannot be done to any language of India in this manner; we will have to keep this in mind."

"And sometimes I am surprised that these people embrace English and create disputes over Hindi. What kind of thinking is this and what kind of action is this? Therefore, strict action will be taken against those who take the law into their own hands," he further attacked MNS workers for assaulting people in the name of Marathi pride.