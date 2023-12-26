People firm on voting for PM Modi in 2024 Lok Sabha polls, says Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis asserted that the people are resolute in their determination to vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. This statement came in response to a query about a survey suggesting potential seat losses for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and a favorable performance by the opposition in the upcoming general elections.

Fadnavis emphasized the prevailing sentiment, stating that currently, Prime Minister Modi's name dominates discussions, and people are unwavering in their commitment to vote for him. He expressed confidence in winning more than 40 Lok Sabha seats out of the total 48 in Maharashtra.

Notably, Ajit Pawar, another Deputy Chief Minister in the Maharashtra government, had recently praised Modi, acknowledging the prime minister's towering presence over all opponents.

Devendra Fadnavis also said that the Ram temple inauguration in Ayodhya on January 22 serves as a befitting reply to those who mocked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its longstanding promise to build the temple.

Opposition parties, including the Congress, frequently criticized the BJP's commitment to the Ram temple project, accusing it of using the issue for political gain without a clear timeline for completion.