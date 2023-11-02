"People forced to flock to govt's doors due to 'Shasan Aplya Daari' failure," says Vijay Wadettiwar

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra legislative Assembly, Vijay Wadettiwar, on Wednesday lashed out at the state government over long queues for entry to Mantralaya, the state's administrative headquarters. He asserted that these extensive waiting times are a consequence of the government's flagship program, 'Shasan Aplya Daari' (government at your doorstep), failing to deliver on its promises.

Wadettiwar said, "That is the reason why people have to come to the doors of the government," and expressed his disappointment at the suffering endured by citizens as a result. He further criticized the state government, stating, "The state government fears agitation at Mantralaya and hence they have made strict rules for entry to the building, which in turn leads to long queues outside the gates. But this is a clear sign of the failure of the state government."

He also accused the government of using the program for mere publicity, suggesting that the funds could be better spent on addressing the people's needs. Wadettiwar highlighted the plight of thousands who are forced to wait in long queues until late in the evening due to the stringent entry rules, with many returning disheartened. His remarks shed light on the pressing issue of administrative inefficiency and its impact on the daily lives of Maharashtra's citizens.