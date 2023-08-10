People of country have repeatedly expressed no confidence in opposition: Eknath Shinde

Eknath Shinde, the chief minister of Maharashtra, said on Thursday that the nation's citizens have frequently shown their lack of faith in the opposition, adding that the opposition is furious over the recognition Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets worldwide for his leadership.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde took to Twitter and said, The opposition party, which has lost confidence across the country, has moved a no-confidence motion in the parliament. In fact, by creating a discussion on this resolution, the opposition is 'undressing' itself. On the occasion of Amrit Mahotsav of the country's independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched development and reforms across the country. Therefore, the chest of the opponents is full of fear. More development has been done in the last 9 years than what was done during the 55-60 years of Congress. Seeing the recognition that the Prime Minister's leadership is getting all over the world, the opposition has become furious.

The people of the country have repeatedly distrusted the opposition. In 2014 and 2019, common citizens showed strong faith in Prime Minister Narendraji Modi. There is no doubt in anyone's mind that it will increase in the year 2024, he further tweeted.