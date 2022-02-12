Petrol and diesel prices remain steady; Check fuel rates
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 12, 2022 10:36 AM2022-02-12T10:36:17+5:302022-02-12T10:37:51+5:30
State-owned oil companies have announced Petrol Diesel price today. Even today, fuel prices have not changed. At the same ...
State-owned oil companies have announced Petrol Diesel price today. Even today, fuel prices have not changed. At the same time, there has been no change in the rates of petrol and diesel in the state of Maharashtra. This means that prices are stable even today. However, Maharashtra is on the list of states where petrol is being sold at Rs 100 per liter. Let's find out what are the fuel prices today in all major cities of the state including Mumbai, Pune to Nashik.
Today's rates of petrol and diesel in major cities of Maharashtra
Mumbai City - Petrol at Rs 109.98 per liter and diesel at Rs 94.14 per liter
Brihanmumbai - Petrol Rs 110.13 per liter and diesel Rs 94.29 per liter
Thane - Petrol at Rs 109.51 and diesel at Rs 92.28 per liter
Pune - Petrol at Rs 109.64 per liter and diesel at Rs 92.42 per liter
Nashik: Petrol at Rs 109.86 per liter and diesel at Rs 92.65 per liter
Nagpur - Petrol at Rs 110.30 per liter and diesel at Rs 93.09 per liter
Kolhapur - Petrol at Rs 110.53 per liter and diesel at Rs 93.32 per liter
Ahmednagar - Petrol at Rs 109.93 and diesel at Rs 92.72 per liter
Amravati - Petrol at Rs 111.14 per liter and diesel at Rs 93.90Open in app