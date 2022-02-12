Petrol and diesel prices remain steady; Check fuel rates

State-owned oil companies have announced Petrol Diesel price today. Even today, fuel prices have not changed. At the same time, there has been no change in the rates of petrol and diesel in the state of Maharashtra. This means that prices are stable even today. However, Maharashtra is on the list of states where petrol is being sold at Rs 100 per liter. Let's find out what are the fuel prices today in all major cities of the state including Mumbai, Pune to Nashik.

Today's rates of petrol and diesel in major cities of Maharashtra

Mumbai City - Petrol at Rs 109.98 per liter and diesel at Rs 94.14 per liter

Brihanmumbai - Petrol Rs 110.13 per liter and diesel Rs 94.29 per liter

Thane - Petrol at Rs 109.51 and diesel at Rs 92.28 per liter

Pune - Petrol at Rs 109.64 per liter and diesel at Rs 92.42 per liter

Nashik: Petrol at Rs 109.86 per liter and diesel at Rs 92.65 per liter

Nagpur - Petrol at Rs 110.30 per liter and diesel at Rs 93.09 per liter

Kolhapur - Petrol at Rs 110.53 per liter and diesel at Rs 93.32 per liter

Ahmednagar - Petrol at Rs 109.93 and diesel at Rs 92.72 per liter

Amravati - Petrol at Rs 111.14 per liter and diesel at Rs 93.90