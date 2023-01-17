Petrol prices in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad remain unchanged

Fuel prices remained constant on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, keeping expenses stable for more than seven months. Petrol is priced at Rs 96.72 per litre in Delhi, while diesel is Rs 89.62 per litre. Petrol costs Rs 106.31 per litre in Mumbai, while diesel is Rs 94.27 per litre.

The last nationwide change in fuel prices happened on May 21, 2018, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slashed the excise tax on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and diesel by Rs 6 per litre.

Since the central government cut excise duty, some states have reduced VAT costs on fuels. On January 8, the Himachal Pradesh government raised the value-added tax (VAT) on diesel by Rs 3 per litre. The hike varies depending on the fuel station.

On the other side, the government reduced gas taxation by 0.55 paise. Following the increase, the VAT on fuel would rise to Rs 7.40 per litre from Rs 4.40 per litre, bringing state prices to Rs 86 per litre.