PFI planned to commit hate crimes in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief Vineet Agarwal said the now banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) had drawn up a plan to encourage its members to commit hate crimes and carry out targeted killings.

The Centre on Wednesday banned the PFI and several of its associates for five years under a stringent anti-terror law, accusing them of having "links" with global terror groups like the Islamic State.

Agarwal, an Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), said during its recent operation in Maharashtra, the ATS seized incriminating documents from people arrested for links with PFI and one of the papers talked about the outfit's 'roadmap' till 2047.

The state has also issued an order for compliance of ban on PFI. The move comes a day after the Union Home Ministry imposed a ban on the PFI for terror links.